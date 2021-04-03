This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
