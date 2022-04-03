For the drive home in Davenport: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
