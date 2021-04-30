 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News