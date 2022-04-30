This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Per…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …