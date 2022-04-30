 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

