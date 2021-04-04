 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News