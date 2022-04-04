For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
