Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.