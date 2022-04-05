Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tod…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Scattered show…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.