Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.