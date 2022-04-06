This evening in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.