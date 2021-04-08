Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
