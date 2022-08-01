For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies early giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 80 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…