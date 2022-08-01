Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies early giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 80 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.