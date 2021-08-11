Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
