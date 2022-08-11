Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.