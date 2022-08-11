This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 76 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrell…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect …
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…