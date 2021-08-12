Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
