Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east.