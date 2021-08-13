This evening's outlook for Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
