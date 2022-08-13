Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.