Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.