Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect …
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll se…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.