Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

