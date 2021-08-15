Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.