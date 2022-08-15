Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.