This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect …
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll se…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.