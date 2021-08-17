 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

