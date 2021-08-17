Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.