Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
