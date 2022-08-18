 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

