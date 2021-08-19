This evening in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. To…
Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety.