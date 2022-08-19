 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

