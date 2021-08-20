This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
