Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

