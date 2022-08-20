Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Davenport folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
