For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
