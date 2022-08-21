Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.