Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Generally fair. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.