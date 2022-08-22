This evening's outlook for Davenport: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
