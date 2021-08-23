This evening in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect c…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. To…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 d…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.