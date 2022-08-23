Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.