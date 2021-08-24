For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.61. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
