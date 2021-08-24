Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.61. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.