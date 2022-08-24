Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
