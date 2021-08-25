Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

