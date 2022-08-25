Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.