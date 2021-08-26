This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.72. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
