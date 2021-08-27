For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.46. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 d…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the making…
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.