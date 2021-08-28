Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

