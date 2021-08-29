 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Monday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News