Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.