Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
Storms have cleared the Quad Cities for now, but off and on showers and storms are expected through the early evening hours. The chance for severe storms is small, but not zero.
A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
The peak of the activity has passed, but as a cold front works over us today, isolated showers and storms will still be around. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all end here.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but it will be nice this afternoon. Dry tonight, but the chance of showers is coming back for Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our weather update.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave th…