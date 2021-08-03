 Skip to main content
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

