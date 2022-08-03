Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.