This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
