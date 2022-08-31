Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.