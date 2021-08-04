 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

