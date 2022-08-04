For the drive home in Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bring…