Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.