Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.