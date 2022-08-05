Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
